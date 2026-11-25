Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $375.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "strong-buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Raymond James Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 31.71% from the company's current price.

DY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $304.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $476.00 to $304.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.83.

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Dycom Industries Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE:DY traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 507,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,808. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $566.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $246.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The construction company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.67. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 2.480-2.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carmen Sabater acquired 350 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,217.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,007,555.48. The trade was a 5.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Fallon acquired 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.92 per share, with a total value of $200,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $299,257.56. This represents a 204.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,727 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,989,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 208.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latest Dycom Industries News

These are some of the DY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.23 and revenue of $2.06 billion topped consensus; revenue grew 41.6% year over year. Dycom also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $7.7 billion and reported record total backlog of $12.9 billion. Dycom fiscal 2027 third-quarter results

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.23 and revenue of $2.06 billion topped consensus; revenue grew 41.6% year over year. Dycom also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $7.7 billion and reported record total backlog of $12.9 billion. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 guidance disappointed: revenue of $1.6–$1.7 billion is below the $1.7 billion consensus, while the $2.48–$2.78 EPS range has a midpoint below the $2.71 estimate. This near-term outlook likely overshadowed the Q3 beat. Dycom shares and fourth-quarter outlook

Fiscal Q4 guidance disappointed: revenue of $1.6–$1.7 billion is below the $1.7 billion consensus, while the $2.48–$2.78 EPS range has a midpoint below the $2.71 estimate. This near-term outlook likely overshadowed the Q3 beat. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp, UBS, JPMorgan and Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price targets, although each maintained an overweight or buy rating. Separately, Dycom cautioned that fiber-to-the-home revenue is expected to decline in fiscal 2028 versus fiscal 2027. Dycom long-term investor takeaways

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. is a specialty contracting company that builds and maintains communications infrastructure. Its customers include telecommunications providers, cable operators and utilities, primarily in the United States. The company provides engineering, design, construction, installation and maintenance services for broadband networks. Its work includes fiber-optic and other wireline systems, wireless infrastructure, and aerial and underground network construction. Founded in 1969, Dycom supports customers as they expand, upgrade and maintain their communications networks.

Further Reading

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