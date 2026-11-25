Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $620.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Guggenheim's price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.49% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $570.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $304.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.08.

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Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Dycom Industries stock traded down $10.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.33. The company had a trading volume of 462,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $365.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $164.06 and a 52 week high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The construction company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business's revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 2.480-2.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 26th that allows the company to buy back $150 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, Director David Fallon purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,257.56. The trade was a 204.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carmen Sabater bought 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,217.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,555.48. This trade represents a 5.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,523,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,536,693. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,174,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,727 shares of the construction company's stock worth $95,989,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Dycom Industries News Roundup

These are some of the DY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.23 and revenue of $2.06 billion topped consensus; revenue grew 41.6% year over year. Dycom also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $7.7 billion and reported record total backlog of $12.9 billion. Dycom fiscal 2027 third-quarter results

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.23 and revenue of $2.06 billion topped consensus; revenue grew 41.6% year over year. Dycom also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $7.7 billion and reported record total backlog of $12.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Long-haul fiber and data-center interconnect work is a growth opportunity: contracted backlog in those areas exceeded $2 billion. The board also authorized a $200 million share repurchase program. Dycom Q3 earnings call details

Long-haul fiber and data-center interconnect work is a growth opportunity: contracted backlog in those areas exceeded $2 billion. The board also authorized a $200 million share repurchase program. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp, UBS, JPMorgan and Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price targets, although each maintained an overweight or buy rating. Separately, Dycom cautioned that fiber-to-the-home revenue is expected to decline in fiscal 2028 versus fiscal 2027. Dycom long-term investor takeaways

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. is a specialty contracting company that builds and maintains communications infrastructure. Its customers include telecommunications providers, cable operators and utilities, primarily in the United States. The company provides engineering, design, construction, installation and maintenance services for broadband networks. Its work includes fiber-optic and other wireline systems, wireless infrastructure, and aerial and underground network construction. Founded in 1969, Dycom supports customers as they expand, upgrade and maintain their communications networks.

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