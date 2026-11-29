e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.88.

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e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:ELF opened at $112.98 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $520.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business's revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $1,679,113.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,449.92. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 47,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $4,855,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,894,781.76. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 85,969 shares of company stock worth $9,061,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466,489 shares of the company's stock worth $148,072,000 after acquiring an additional 542,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $2,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the company's stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $498,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a beauty company that develops, markets and sells cosmetics, skin-care products and related beauty items. Its portfolio includes e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN, along with brands such as Naturium, Well People and Keys Soulcare. Founded in 2004, the company sells through its own digital channels and a range of retail partners. Its products are available in the United States and international markets. Tarang Amin serves as e.l.f. Beauty's chairman and chief executive officer.

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