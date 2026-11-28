ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.79.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE XOM opened at $160.18 on Friday. ExxonMobil has a 1-year low of $114.61 and a 1-year high of $188.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $168.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $653.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.11. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $110.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,933,523 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,197,181,000 after buying an additional 465,409 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 153.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,877,523 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,307,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214,420 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,664,021 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,321,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,312,229 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,027,316,000 after buying an additional 674,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,054,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $659,604,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key ExxonMobil News

These are some of the XOM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil plans to invest $4 billion in Angola’s Block 15 redevelopment and reported a new hydrocarbon discovery, potentially expanding future production opportunities. XOM Boosts Angola Prospects With Kizomba Redevelopment & New Discovery

ExxonMobil plans to invest $4 billion in Angola’s Block 15 redevelopment and reported a new hydrocarbon discovery, potentially expanding future production opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil has outperformed oil and gas peers over the past three months, a sign of relative share-price strength, though it does not guarantee future performance. How Is ExxonMobil’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Oil & Gas Stocks

ExxonMobil has outperformed oil and gas peers over the past three months, a sign of relative share-price strength, though it does not guarantee future performance. Neutral Sentiment: DBS Bank initiated coverage with a “moderate buy” rating, offering a supportive but not strongly bullish analyst view. DBS Bank stock recommendations

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an integrated energy company whose operations span the oil and natural gas value chain. Its activities include exploring for and producing crude oil and natural gas, as well as refining and marketing fuels and manufacturing chemicals and other petroleum-based products. The company sells products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, lubricants and petrochemical feedstocks. It also develops lower-emission technologies and businesses, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and lithium-related activities.

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