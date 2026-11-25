Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.52% from the company's previous close.

FLY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Firefly Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Firefly Aerospace from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Firefly Aerospace from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Firefly Aerospace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.64.

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Firefly Aerospace Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FLY opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.84. Firefly Aerospace has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $62.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Firefly Aerospace had a negative net margin of 88.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $110.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Firefly Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 259.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Firefly Aerospace will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firefly Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. AE Industrial Partners LP grew its position in shares of Firefly Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP now owns 35,023,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,785,000 after purchasing an additional 492,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,573,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Firefly Aerospace by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,048,335 shares of the company's stock worth $89,621,000 after purchasing an additional 927,804 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Firefly Aerospace by 133,440.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,280,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,159 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,714,000.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company founded in 2017 and headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas. It develops launch vehicles and spacecraft and provides launch, lunar, and in-space transportation services for government and commercial customers. Its products include the Alpha rocket, designed to carry small and medium-sized payloads to orbit, and the Blue Ghost lunar lander, which delivers payloads to the Moon. The company also develops Elytra, an orbital vehicle intended to support missions such as payload transport and in-space operations.

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