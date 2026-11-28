Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

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Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $151.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 56.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,568 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 102,868 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 104.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 56,860 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,751 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading is an international drybulk shipping company that owns and operates vessels carrying commodities for customers around the world. Its fleet includes large Capesize ships and smaller Supramax and Ultramax vessels, serving a range of drybulk cargo needs. The company transports commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products and fertilizers. Its vessels operate on global trade routes, connecting commodity producers and markets across multiple regions. Founded in 2004, Genco is headquartered in New York City.

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