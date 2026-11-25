Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Wedbush's price target points to a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $14.31 target price (down from $20.82) on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $10.40 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Infosys from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.11.

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Infosys Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE INFY opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. CWM LLC raised its position in Infosys by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 435,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 59,790 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,355,566 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,146,000 after purchasing an additional 485,651 shares during the last quarter. PCM Encore LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. PCM Encore LLC now owns 113,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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