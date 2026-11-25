Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sell" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential downside of 52.08% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Kohl's in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $17.91.

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Kohl's Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Kohl's stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 1,776,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl's has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Kohl's had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl's will post 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Kent sold 22,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $550,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,728. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,240 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl's by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,851,099 shares of the company's stock worth $126,471,000 after acquiring an additional 623,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kohl's by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,342,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,811,000 after acquiring an additional 744,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kohl's by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,920,000 after acquiring an additional 403,629 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kohl's by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,479,061 shares of the company's stock worth $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,710 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kohl's by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,411,666 shares of the company's stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company's stock.

Key Kohl's News

Here's some of the latest news about KSS:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter net sales rose 1.3% to $3.45 billion, above the roughly $3.39 billion analyst estimate, while comparable sales increased 1.2%. That ended a prolonged stretch of declining comparable sales; proprietary-brand comps grew 3.4%. Article: Kohl’s comparable sales rose

Third-quarter net sales rose 1.3% to $3.45 billion, above the roughly $3.39 billion analyst estimate, while comparable sales increased 1.2%. That ended a prolonged stretch of declining comparable sales; proprietary-brand comps grew 3.4%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 sales and earnings outlook after the quarterly results. Gross margin expanded 145 basis points to 41%, supporting optimism that the turnaround and holiday-season readiness are improving. Article: Kohl’s raises full-year outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2026 sales and earnings outlook after the quarterly results. Gross margin expanded 145 basis points to 41%, supporting optimism that the turnaround and holiday-season readiness are improving. Negative Sentiment: Digital sales declined 1%, and much of the gross-margin improvement was linked to tariff refunds—a nonrecurring source of support. That leaves execution in the holiday quarter important to confirming the recovery.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation is a U.S. department store retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products and home goods through its stores and e-commerce platform. Its assortment includes national brands and private-label products for families and individuals. The company also offers beauty products through Sephora shops located in many Kohl's stores, extending its in-store and online shopping selection. Kohl's serves customers across the United States. The company traces its retail roots to 1962, when founder Maxwell Kohl opened the first Kohl's department store in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

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