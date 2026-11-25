Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential downside of 28.41% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KSS. Zacks Research cut shares of Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl's from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kohl's from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.82.

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Kohl's Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,579. Kohl's has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl's will post 2.10 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Kent sold 22,940 shares of Kohl's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $550,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 188,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,728. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,880 shares of company stock worth $1,055,240. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl's

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 210,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl's by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kohl's by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Kohl's by 36.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,795 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company's stock.

Kohl's News Summary

These are some of the KSS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter comparable sales returned to growth, rising 1.2% after falling 0.9% in the prior quarter. Net sales increased 1.3% to $3.45 billion, ahead of analyst expectations, while gross margin expanded 145 basis points. KSS Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Sales Growth and Margin Gains

Third-quarter comparable sales returned to growth, rising 1.2% after falling 0.9% in the prior quarter. Net sales increased 1.3% to $3.45 billion, ahead of analyst expectations, while gross margin expanded 145 basis points. Positive Sentiment: Kohl’s raised its fiscal 2026 outlook: it now expects EPS of $1.70–$1.90 and revenue of $15.4–$15.5 billion, above prior analyst consensus. The guidance increase helped bolster optimism about its sales recovery. Kohl’s Raises Top and Bottom Line Expectations for FY26

Kohl’s raised its fiscal 2026 outlook: it now expects EPS of $1.70–$1.90 and revenue of $15.4–$15.5 billion, above prior analyst consensus. The guidance increase helped bolster optimism about its sales recovery. Positive Sentiment: The stock also reclaimed its 50-day moving average, a technical signal that may support near-term momentum. Kohl’s Reclaims the 50-Day Moving Average

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation is a U.S. department store retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products and home goods through its stores and e-commerce platform. Its assortment includes national brands and private-label products for families and individuals. The company also offers beauty products through Sephora shops located in many Kohl's stores, extending its in-store and online shopping selection. Kohl's serves customers across the United States. The company traces its retail roots to 1962, when founder Maxwell Kohl opened the first Kohl's department store in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Further Reading

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