Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.05.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 235.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $209,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 162,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,310.90. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Deanna Lund sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 266,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,669,600. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $1,922,950. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 97.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,968 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a defense technology company that develops products and services for U.S. government agencies, national security organizations, and allied governments. Its work spans unmanned systems, satellite communications, microwave electronics, command-and-control systems, and training and simulation. The company's offerings include unmanned aerial vehicles and target drones, as well as systems and components used in space and satellite communications and other defense applications.

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