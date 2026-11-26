Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOD. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Modine Manufacturing from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.22.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 4.3%

MOD stock opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.17. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $323.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.12). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $994.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $978.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buy back $500 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 19.7% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 237 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 14.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 785 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company is a global provider of thermal management solutions, serving markets that need to control heating, cooling and temperature-related performance. Founded in 1916 by Arthur B. Modine, the company is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin. Through its Climate Solutions business, Modine supplies heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment for commercial and industrial buildings, as well as cooling systems for data centers. Its offerings include chillers, heat exchangers and other equipment designed to manage indoor environments and remove heat from technology infrastructure.

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