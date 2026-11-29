Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Moog from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moog from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moog from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Moog from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moog from $448.00 to $430.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $441.75.

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Moog Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE MOG.A opened at $336.72 on Friday. Moog has a one year low of $226.17 and a one year high of $448.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $356.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.69. Moog had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Moog's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moog will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Moog in the second quarter worth $426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moog in the second quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Moog in the second quarter worth $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company's stock.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. designs and manufactures precision motion-control products and systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. Its offerings include actuation, flight-control and engine-control systems, as well as components and controls used in aircraft, spacecraft, missiles and other demanding applications. The company also serves industrial markets with motion-control solutions for equipment and processes, including applications in energy, manufacturing and medical technology. Moog works with customers around the world, including government, aerospace and industrial organizations.

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