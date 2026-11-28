Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOG.A. Guggenheim started coverage on Moog in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moog from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Moog from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moog from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moog from $448.00 to $430.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moog presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $441.75.

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Moog Stock Performance

NYSE:MOG.A opened at $336.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.03. Moog has a 1-year low of $226.17 and a 1-year high of $448.85.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.69. Moog had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moog will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moog

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOG.A. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Moog during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,386,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moog during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Moog during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Moog during the second quarter valued at $342,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. designs and manufactures precision motion-control products and systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. Its offerings include actuation, flight-control and engine-control systems, as well as components and controls used in aircraft, spacecraft, missiles and other demanding applications. The company also serves industrial markets with motion-control solutions for equipment and processes, including applications in energy, manufacturing and medical technology. Moog works with customers around the world, including government, aerospace and industrial organizations.

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