Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BC. William Blair set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brunswick from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.81.

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Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $73.90. 57,504 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,276. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David Foulkes sold 48,134 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $3,801,623.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,292.06. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,461,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,566,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 510,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brunswick by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brunswick by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 652,136 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a marine recreation company that designs, manufactures and markets boats, marine engines and propulsion systems, and related parts and accessories. Its products serve recreational boaters and other customers in the marine industry. The company's brands include Mercury Marine, which makes outboard engines and other propulsion products, and boat brands such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Bayliner and Lund. Brunswick also supplies marine electronics and equipment, including products under the Simrad, Lowrance and B&G brands.

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