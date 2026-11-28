Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

OMDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Omada Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omada Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omada Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Omada Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Get Omada Health alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMDA

Omada Health Price Performance

Omada Health stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Omada Health has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.28 million, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 2.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Omada Health had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Omada Health will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Omada Health news, CFO Steven L. Cook sold 6,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $148,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,801,585.16. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 12,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $248,783.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 382,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,353,456.68. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Omada Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Omada Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,695,827 shares of the company's stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omada Health by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,237,964 shares of the company's stock worth $67,382,000 after acquiring an additional 437,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omada Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Omada Health by 790.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 920,258 shares of the company's stock worth $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 816,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a U.S. digital health company that provides virtual care programs for people managing chronic conditions. Its services address areas including diabetes, prediabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal conditions and weight management. The company combines digital tools, personalized health coaching and, where appropriate, clinical support to help members build health habits and manage their care. Programs may include mobile-app-based guidance and connected devices, such as scales or blood pressure monitors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omada Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omada Health wasn't on the list.

While Omada Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report