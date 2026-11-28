onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ON. Stonex Financial upgraded shares of onsemi to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of onsemi from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $137.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.69.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 15,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,246,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 158,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,654,160. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth about $1,112,108,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $287,394,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,807,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $265,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in onsemi by 117.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,500,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 810,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $59,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about ON:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ON to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. Zacks Strong Buy upgrade

Zacks upgraded ON to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Vadzo Imaging highlighted a camera for battery-powered retail vision systems that uses onsemi’s AR0830 image sensor. This is a product-level example of the sensor’s application, but the report gives no sales or order information to quantify its financial impact. Vadzo camera using onsemi sensor

Vadzo Imaging highlighted a camera for battery-powered retail vision systems that uses onsemi’s AR0830 image sensor. This is a product-level example of the sensor’s application, but the report gives no sales or order information to quantify its financial impact. Negative Sentiment: A recent report linked a sharp drop in ON shares to a broader chip-stock decline during an AI-sector selloff, a reminder that sector sentiment may weigh on the stock independently of company-specific news. ON shares and AI-related chip selloff

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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