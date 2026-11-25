Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBT. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler set a $44.00 target price on Orange County Bancorp and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange County Bancorp has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.25.

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Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 1.6%

OBT stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $519.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.38. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.50 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orange County Bancorp

In other Orange County Bancorp news, insider Joseph Ruhl sold 1,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $77,439.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,323,231.93. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Orange County Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,261 shares of the company's stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 60,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $11,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 98.5% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company, which provides commercial and personal banking services. Its offerings include deposit accounts, loans, cash management and other financial services for individuals, businesses and organizations. The company also provides wealth management and trust services through its affiliated businesses, including Hudson Valley Investment Advisors. These services include investment management, financial planning and trust administration.

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