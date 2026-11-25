Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore set a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.92.

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Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 198,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,596. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.95 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 182.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust that owns and manages a portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its properties are generally operated by hotel companies under well-known brands, while Park focuses on hotel ownership and asset management. The company's portfolio includes luxury and full-service properties serving business and leisure travelers. Many of its hotels operate under Hilton-affiliated brands, including Hilton, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, DoubleTree and Embassy Suites.

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