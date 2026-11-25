Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Wedbush's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paymentus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Broker raised Paymentus to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paymentus from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.29.

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Paymentus Price Performance

PAY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,484. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Paymentus had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $372.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Paymentus's quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 184.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,176,964 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,227,000 after buying an additional 248,514 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter worth $7,448,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,993 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 212,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter worth $2,865,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based billing and payment technology for businesses and public-sector organizations. Its platform helps billers present bills, accept and process payments, and communicate with customers through digital and other payment channels. The company serves organizations in sectors such as utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications. Its services support multiple payment methods and are designed to integrate with clients' billing and customer-management systems.

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