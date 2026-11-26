PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $176.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.94.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9%

PEP opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $123.47 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert Pohlad acquired 184,646 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.28 per share, for a total transaction of $23,686,388.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 433,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,546,394.52. This represents a 74.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $4,053,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,435,988.85. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,406,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 987,582 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $10,782,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,409,000 after purchasing an additional 177,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 83,997 shares of the company's stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about PEP:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its fiscal 2027 earnings-per-share forecast for PepsiCo to $8.60 from $8.55, above the cited $8.39 consensus estimate. The increase is modest but signals a more optimistic earnings view. Article: PepsiCo Stock Gets Higher EPS Forecast from Erste Group Bank

Erste Group raised its fiscal 2027 earnings-per-share forecast for PepsiCo to $8.60 from $8.55, above the cited $8.39 consensus estimate. The increase is modest but signals a more optimistic earnings view. Negative Sentiment: India is tightening surveillance of packaged water, with scrutiny expected to include PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. Increased oversight could bring additional compliance requirements or costs; the report does not describe a specific enforcement action against PepsiCo. Article: India orders tougher surveillance of packaged water

India is tightening surveillance of packaged water, with scrutiny expected to include PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. Increased oversight could bring additional compliance requirements or costs; the report does not describe a specific enforcement action against PepsiCo. Negative Sentiment: PETA and shareholders are criticizing PepsiCo over alleged animal-welfare issues in its supply chain and calling for greater transparency. The allegations could create reputational pressure, though they are not presented as confirmed findings. Article: PepsiCo called out for animal abuse by PETA, shareholders

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. is a global food and beverage company whose products include soft drinks, sports drinks, snacks and packaged foods. Its brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos and Quaker. The company's business spans the development, marketing, manufacturing and distribution of beverages and convenient foods. Its products reach consumers through retail stores, restaurants, food-service providers and other sales channels. Formed in 1965 through the merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo is headquartered in Purchase, New York, and serves consumers in more than 200 countries and territories.

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