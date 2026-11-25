Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential upside of 2.09% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.24.

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Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $56.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 256,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,654. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $114.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Tanco acquired 2,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.23 per share, with a total value of $119,263.44. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $119,263.44. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Bode sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $358,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,687,135.58. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 285.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 494 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a fitness club franchisor and operator known for its low-cost membership model and “Judgement Free Zone” approach. Its clubs offer cardio and strength-training equipment, along with access to fitness training and other member services. Founded in 1992, the company began franchising its clubs in 2003. Planet Fitness serves members primarily in the United States, as well as in several international markets, including Canada, Mexico and Australia. Planet Fitness is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

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