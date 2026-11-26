Equities research analysts at Zacks Research initiated coverage on shares of REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on REalloys in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered REalloys from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of REalloys in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.00.

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REalloys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOY opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $269.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.43. REalloys has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. REalloys had a negative net margin of 6,886.79% and a negative return on equity of 147.80%. Analysts predict that REalloys will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in REalloys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REalloys during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in REalloys during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in REalloys by 8,146.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in REalloys in the second quarter worth $80,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc. is a rare earth materials company focused on producing rare earth metals and alloys used in permanent magnets and other advanced applications. Its products support industries including automotive, clean energy, electronics and defense. The company's activities include processing rare earth materials into metal and alloy products for manufacturers. REalloys operates through Less Common Metals, a UK-based rare earth alloy producer, and is working to expand rare earth processing and production capacity in North America.

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