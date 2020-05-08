First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the solar cell manufacturer's stock. Roth Capital's target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Cowen reduced their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised First Solar from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. First Solar's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,913 shares of company stock worth $1,789,137. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

