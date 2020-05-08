Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "hold" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "hold" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.22.

Flowserve stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $499,859,000 after buying an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,017,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $218,052,000 after buying an additional 172,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $268,369,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $142,611,000 after buying an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.



Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".