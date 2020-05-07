Nomura Instinet Increases T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $110.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective lifted by Nomura Instinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. Nomura Instinet's price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.72.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,441,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,727. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,157,368,000 after purchasing an additional 287,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $794,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $396,953,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

