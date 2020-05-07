Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $142.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price target points to a potential downside of 2.93% from the company's previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Paypal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $136.30.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $17.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.29. 35,473,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $129.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,304 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

