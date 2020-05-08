Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $59.87.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,040 shares of company stock worth $4,409,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,587 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 124,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,444 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,533 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

