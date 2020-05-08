Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the software maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential downside of 5.62% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $1,578,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,773,737.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,851. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qualys by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the software maker's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker's stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,518 shares of the software maker's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

