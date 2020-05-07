T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $110.00 at Nomura

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price raised by Nomura from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura's price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $103.72.

TMUS traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,441,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,727. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 318,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Futures Contract

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Buy and Hold Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

“Set it and forget it” are words many investors don’t want to hear. Even the most venerable brokerage houses are encouraging their clients to actively trade so they can beat the market. Buy and hold is a relic, they say. It doesn’t reflect the reality of today.



In other words, “this time it’s different”.



As the ongoing volatility in the market shows you, it’s not different. It’s not even close to being different. The simple fact is that many active traders lose money by being too aggressive and too active for their own good.



And while it’s true that the market won’t always be this choppy, and certain stocks may be a great buy in months to come, right now investors are looking for safe harbors. One of the safest ways to invest is to find stocks that you can feel comfortable holding on to even in the worst of times. Frequently that can be because the stocks offer an attractive dividend. But sometimes, it’s also because they are in a market that is always in demand.



But that doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to defensive stocks. You can find some quality buy-and-hold stocks that offer some attractive growth prospects.

View the "10 Buy and Hold Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio".