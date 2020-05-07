T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $110.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $110.00 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $103.72.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 10,441,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,727. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,003,895,000 after acquiring an additional 599,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,157,368,000 after acquiring an additional 287,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $794,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $396,953,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

