Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $305.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $322.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $327.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $216.59 and its 200 day moving average is $245.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. Trade Desk's revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $340,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,716,082.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company's stock worth $724,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 139.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company's stock worth $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company's stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $114,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

