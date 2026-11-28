Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. HC Wainwright reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.80.

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Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.20 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm's revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,653 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company's stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing genetic medicines for rare diseases, with an emphasis on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its research includes RNA-based treatments designed to affect how genetic instructions are processed, as well as gene therapy approaches. The company's DMD medicines include exon-skipping therapies such as eteplirsen (Exondys 51), golodirsen (Vyondys 53) and casimersen (Amondys 45). Each is intended for patients with a specific genetic mutation and works by helping cells produce a shortened form of dystrophin, a protein affected by DMD.

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