Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.85 price objective on the stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential upside of 82.31% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Shoals Technologies Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.02.

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Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $195.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,950,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,658 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Defiance ETFs LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 495,951 shares of the company's stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 100.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 165,820 shares of the company's stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 83,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 752,493 shares of the company's stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 184,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group designs and supplies electrical balance-of-system (EBOS) solutions used in solar energy projects. Founded in 1996, the company develops equipment and systems that connect solar panels to the electrical grid. Its products include cable assemblies and wiring harnesses, combiner and junction boxes, disconnects, and other components used to collect and manage electricity generated by solar panels. Shoals also offers pre-engineered, plug-and-play solutions intended to simplify installation and maintenance.

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