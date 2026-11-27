Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $660.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stonex Financial downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $620.07.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $616.95 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $635.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $552.54 and its 200-day moving average is $508.03.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.37). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norström sold 10,001 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.27, for a total value of $6,063,306.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,011,655.69. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gustav Söderström sold 20,913 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.19, for a total value of $11,380,645.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,897,404.75. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,061,797 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,932,217 shares of the company's stock worth $3,866,005,000 after buying an additional 513,859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,247,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,070,101,000 after buying an additional 1,135,854 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $974,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 33,037.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 931,506 shares of the company's stock worth $453,997,000 after acquiring an additional 928,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 605,199 shares of the company's stock worth $277,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A. operates a digital audio-streaming platform that connects listeners with music, podcasts and audiobooks. Its catalog includes content from record labels, independent artists, podcast publishers and other creators. The company offers an ad-supported service and paid subscription plans. Its features include personalized recommendations, playlists and tools that help artists and other creators distribute and promote their work. Founded in Sweden in 2006 and launched in 2008, Spotify serves users in markets around the world.

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