Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

SPRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spruce Biosciences to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp set a $143.00 target price on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.22.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPRB

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.57. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($8.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.68) by ($2.83). Equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for rare endocrine disorders. The U.S.-based company has concentrated on conditions with limited treatment options and has advanced oral drug candidates through clinical development. Its lead investigational candidate, tildacerfont, is a corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 receptor antagonist that Spruce studied for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a rare disorder affecting hormone production. The company also evaluated the candidate for other endocrine conditions, including polycystic ovary syndrome.

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