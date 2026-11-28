Suncrete (NASDAQ:RMIX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Suncrete from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Suncrete from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Suncrete in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Suncrete in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.25.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMIX

Suncrete Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMIX opened at $6.50 on Friday. Suncrete has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Suncrete (NASDAQ:RMIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.96 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Suncrete will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncrete

In other Suncrete news, Director David Rees-Jones acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $649,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 216,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,890.30. This trade represents a 85.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 10,000 shares of Suncrete stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. This trade represents a 66.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 322,767 shares of company stock worth $2,047,797. Insiders own 22.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncrete

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncrete during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Suncrete during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Suncrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Suncrete in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Suncrete during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company's stock.

Suncrete Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is based in New York.

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