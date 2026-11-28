Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.25.

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Target Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TGT opened at $171.97 on Friday. Target has a 1-year low of $89.36 and a 1-year high of $176.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.56. Target had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $27.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.650-11.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider James Lee sold 17,401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $2,890,654.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,034,022.64. This represents a 20.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation is a U.S. general merchandise retailer that sells products through its stores and digital channels. Its offerings include apparel and accessories, beauty products, household essentials, food and beverages, home furnishings, toys, and electronics, alongside national brands and Target's own brands. The company also provides services such as same-day order pickup, Drive Up, and delivery through Shipt. Target serves customers across the United States through stores in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as its website and mobile app.

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