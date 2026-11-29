Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank raised Trex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 target price on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.18.

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Trex Stock Up 0.9%

TREX opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. Trex has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $71,237.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,852,000.81. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob Rudolph sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $116,308.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,880.34. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $215,467 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at $525,081,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,571,086 shares of the construction company's stock worth $242,677,000 after buying an additional 2,262,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,877,116 shares of the construction company's stock worth $494,251,000 after buying an additional 1,518,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,858,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc. designs and manufactures wood-alternative decking and railing products for residential and commercial outdoor spaces. Its offerings include composite decking, railing systems and related accessories sold under the Trex brand. The company's products are made primarily from recycled and reclaimed materials, including wood fibers and plastic. Trex also offers complementary outdoor-living products, such as outdoor lighting and drainage systems. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Trex serves customers in the United States and international markets through a network of distributors and retailers.

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