Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Triumph Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised Triumph Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Triumph Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.80.

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Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFIN opened at $55.74 on Monday. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $53.48 and a 1 year high of $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $125.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In related news, CEO Aaron Graft sold 14,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $932,602.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 150,678 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,085.18. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,443 over the last 90 days. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Financial by 121.9% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc. is a financial services company focused on payments, factoring and banking, with a particular emphasis on the transportation industry. Its services include freight-payment solutions through TriumphPay, invoice factoring through Triumph Business Capital and commercial banking through TBK Bank. TriumphPay connects freight brokers, carriers and other participants in the transportation-payment process, offering tools for invoice management, payment processing and related services.

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