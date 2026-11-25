Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.78.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $153.08. 272,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,659. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $537,580.83. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 62.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,545,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dollar Tree

Investors following DLTR have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar Tree reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16, above the $0.91 consensus, and revenue of $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates and up 6.9% year over year. Comparable sales rose 4.6%, including a 3.8% increase in customer traffic. Dollar Tree Q3 earnings beat estimates as traffic gains lift sales

Dollar Tree reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16, above the $0.91 consensus, and revenue of $5.08 billion, ahead of estimates and up 6.9% year over year. Comparable sales rose 4.6%, including a 3.8% increase in customer traffic. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar Tree’s multiprice strategy appears to be attracting shoppers and increasing basket sizes; multiprice items represented 18% of Q3 sales. The strategy’s ability to sustain growth will be important to watch. Dollar Tree customer traffic and comparable sales

Dollar Tree’s multiprice strategy appears to be attracting shoppers and increasing basket sizes; multiprice items represented 18% of Q3 sales. The strategy’s ability to sustain growth will be important to watch. Negative Sentiment: Operating income declined 10.1% year over year, and tariff-refund reinvestments were cited as a margin headwind. BMO raised its target to $112 but retained an “underperform” rating, implying substantial downside from the cited share price. BMO Capital Markets recommendations

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

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