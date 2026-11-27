Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $730.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $692.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $648.00 to $667.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $648.91.

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Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $642.95. 68,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,493. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $443.60 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $602.28 and a 200 day moving average of $552.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 28.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Kecia Steelman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.88, for a total transaction of $1,091,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,102,135.32. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 600 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.31, for a total transaction of $322,386.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,851,438.08. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Key Ulta Beauty News

Investors following ULTA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of next week’s earnings release also anticipates earnings growth and highlights factors that may favor a beat, though these are expectations rather than reported results. Ulta Beauty Earnings Expected to Grow

Coverage ahead of next week’s earnings release also anticipates earnings growth and highlights factors that may favor a beat, though these are expectations rather than reported results. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer commentary reported a positive outlook for the shares, which may bolster investor sentiment. Oppenheimer Analyst Sees Ulta Stock Rising

Oppenheimer commentary reported a positive outlook for the shares, which may bolster investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: After recent share-price momentum, investors may scrutinize valuation and demand evidence in the upcoming earnings report; the available coverage raises the “too pricey” question but does not provide a specific valuation conclusion. Is the Stock Now Too Pricey?

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a U.S. specialty retailer focused on cosmetics, skincare, haircare, fragrance and other beauty products. Its stores and e-commerce platform offer products from a range of mass-market and prestige brands, as well as Ulta Beauty's own branded products. The company also provides beauty services at many of its locations, including haircuts, styling and coloring, along with selected skin and brow services. Ulta Beauty serves customers primarily in the United States through its retail stores and online channels.

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