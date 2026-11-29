Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

DSP has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Viant Technology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Viant Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.17.

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Viant Technology Stock Up 4.2%

Viant Technology stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $766.70 million, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. Viant Technology had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 20,711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $272,142.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,080. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 52,355 shares of company stock worth $662,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 421,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 86,267 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Viant Technology by 29.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,004 shares of the company's stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 320,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company's stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology is an advertising technology company that provides a demand-side platform for planning, buying and measuring digital advertising. Its software helps advertisers and agencies run programmatic campaigns across channels including connected TV, mobile, audio and digital out-of-home. The company's platform includes tools for campaign management, audience targeting and measurement. Viant also offers identity and data capabilities designed to help advertisers reach audiences across devices and assess campaign performance.

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