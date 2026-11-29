TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

TRIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $12.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.82.

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TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $864.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $447.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,809.20. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,065,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,966,046 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $68,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,790,387 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $40,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,534 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 210,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,840,229 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

Tripadvisor, Inc. operates a global travel platform that helps people plan and book trips. Its website and mobile app feature traveler reviews and opinions, travel information, and tools for comparing and booking hotels, restaurants, attractions, and experiences. The company's portfolio includes Tripadvisor, Viator, which focuses on tours and activities, and TheFork, a restaurant discovery and reservation service. Its brands serve travelers, experience providers, restaurants, and other businesses in markets around the world.

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