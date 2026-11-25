Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Wedbush's target price suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.30.

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Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. Genpact has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 156,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,230.15. This trade represents a 56.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Genpact by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,666 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 42.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 224,729 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 67,482 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 135.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 361,074 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 182,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services company that helps businesses improve operations and pursue digital transformation. Its services include business process management, consulting, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and technology implementation. The company works with clients across industries such as banking and financial services, insurance, consumer goods, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and technology. It serves organizations around the world through its global operations.

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