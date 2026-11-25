Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $676.00 price target on the construction company's stock. Wedbush's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $871.00 to $882.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Quanta Services to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Quanta Services to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $755.64.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 3.1%

PWR stock opened at $590.25 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $622.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.48. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $408.36 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.02 by $1.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 64 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,775 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the construction company's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialized contracting and infrastructure services to the electric power, energy and communications industries. Its work spans the planning, design, construction, repair and maintenance of essential infrastructure. The company's services include electric transmission and distribution lines, substations, renewable energy facilities, natural gas and pipeline systems, and communications networks. Quanta supports projects across the infrastructure lifecycle, from initial development and construction to ongoing upgrades and maintenance.

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