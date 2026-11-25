Stock analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $127.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Wedbush's price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $130.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $209.00 to $193.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.04.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.53. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $101.71 and a 12-month high of $284.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,789,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 13,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $2,546,197.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,115,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,741,505.80. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 90,058 shares of company stock worth $17,579,341 in the last three months. 16.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,763 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recent Coinbase Global Headlines

These are some of the COIN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A report says Armstrong has resumed buying COIN shares, a potentially supportive signal of confidence, though the item does not clarify the size or whether the purchases are personal or company-funded. Armstrong and COIN share purchases

A report says Armstrong has resumed buying COIN shares, a potentially supportive signal of confidence, though the item does not clarify the size or whether the purchases are personal or company-funded. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase won dismissal of a four-year investor lawsuit related to a stablecoin collapse, removing a legal overhang, although the article provides few details about the ruling. Investor lawsuit dismissal

Coinbase won dismissal of a four-year investor lawsuit related to a stablecoin collapse, removing a legal overhang, although the article provides few details about the ruling. Neutral Sentiment: Armstrong advocated opening private-market investing to retail investors through financial-literacy tests. The proposal could broaden future access to investment products, but it is not an announced Coinbase product or near-term catalyst. Armstrong on private-market access

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global operates a cryptocurrency platform serving individual consumers, businesses and institutional clients. Its services include buying, selling and holding digital assets, as well as trading tools and cryptocurrency custody services. The company also offers products for developers and businesses building on blockchain networks, including Base, its Ethereum layer-2 network. Coinbase supports the USDC stablecoin through its partnership with Circle and provides services such as staking and payment infrastructure.

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