Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. BMO Capital Markets's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.96% from the company's previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Freedom Broker downgraded shares of Workday from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $224.00 to $223.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $202.20.

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Workday Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WDAY opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Workday has a one year low of $110.36 and a one year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. Workday had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Workday's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David Duffield sold 100,780 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $18,708,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,501,296.36. This trade represents a 48.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 988,104 shares of company stock worth $188,811,574. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Workday by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,033,026 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $577,639,000 after purchasing an additional 213,618 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,439,456 shares of the software maker's stock worth $176,218,000 after buying an additional 437,175 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,051 shares of the software maker's stock worth $159,418,000 after buying an additional 462,002 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Workday by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 792,780 shares of the software maker's stock worth $150,993,000 after buying an additional 575,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $92,532,000 after buying an additional 329,687 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Workday News

Investors following WDAY have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped the $2.74 consensus, while revenue of $2.705 billion exceeded estimates of $2.69 billion and grew 11.2% year over year. Article: Workday Tops Q3 Estimates

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped the $2.74 consensus, while revenue of $2.705 billion exceeded estimates of $2.69 billion and grew 11.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Workday raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion, from a prior range of $9.94 billion to $9.95 billion. AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, roughly tripling year over year, while AI ARR grew 130%. Article: Workday Raises Subscription Outlook

Workday raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion, from a prior range of $9.94 billion to $9.95 billion. AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, roughly tripling year over year, while AI ARR grew 130%. Neutral Sentiment: The company repurchased about 3.8 million Class A shares for $750 million during the quarter, providing a shareholder return but not offsetting concerns about the growth outlook. Article: Workday Q3 Revenue and Results

About Workday

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its products include Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning, which help organizations manage areas such as workforce administration, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday serves businesses, governments and educational institutions across a range of industries. Its operations and customer base extend across North America and international markets.

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