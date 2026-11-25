Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $201.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Workday in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.02.

Get Workday alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,667,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $110.36 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. Workday had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David Duffield sold 99,835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.55, for a total transaction of $18,724,054.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,939.95. The trade was a 48.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,305,571. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 988,104 shares of company stock valued at $188,811,574. 18.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,033,026 shares of the software maker's stock worth $577,639,000 after acquiring an additional 213,618 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,439,456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $176,218,000 after acquiring an additional 437,175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,051 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $159,418,000 after acquiring an additional 462,002 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Workday by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 792,780 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $150,993,000 after acquiring an additional 575,864 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Workday by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 329,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Key Workday News

Here's some of the latest news about WDAY:

Positive Sentiment: AI momentum offers a growth bright spot: Workday’s AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, reportedly triple the year-ago level. Workday AI products

AI momentum offers a growth bright spot: Workday’s AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, reportedly triple the year-ago level. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views were mixed. RBC cut its target to $210 but retained an Outperform rating; other firms also lowered targets, while Needham and Monness reiterated Buy ratings. RBC target update

Analyst views were mixed. RBC cut its target to $210 but retained an Outperform rating; other firms also lowered targets, while Needham and Monness reiterated Buy ratings. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded Workday to Underweight and cut its price target to $175, adding to concerns about the stock’s growth outlook. Morgan Stanley rating

About Workday

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its products include Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning, which help organizations manage areas such as workforce administration, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday serves businesses, governments and educational institutions across a range of industries. Its operations and customer base extend across North America and international markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Workday, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workday wasn't on the list.

While Workday currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report