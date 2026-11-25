Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the software maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $202.56.

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Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Workday has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $191.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 99,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.55, for a total transaction of $18,724,054.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,701,939.95. This trade represents a 48.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 2,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.28, for a total value of $511,087.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 251,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,066,085.92. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 988,104 shares of company stock worth $188,811,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Workday by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,033,026 shares of the software maker's stock worth $577,639,000 after purchasing an additional 213,618 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,439,456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $176,218,000 after purchasing an additional 437,175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,051 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $159,418,000 after purchasing an additional 462,002 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 792,780 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $150,993,000 after purchasing an additional 575,864 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 329,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Workday

Investors following WDAY have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped the $2.74 consensus, while revenue of $2.705 billion exceeded estimates of $2.69 billion and grew 11.2% year over year. Article: Workday Tops Q3 Estimates

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.82 topped the $2.74 consensus, while revenue of $2.705 billion exceeded estimates of $2.69 billion and grew 11.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Workday raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion, from a prior range of $9.94 billion to $9.95 billion. AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, roughly tripling year over year, while AI ARR grew 130%. Article: Workday Raises Subscription Outlook

Workday raised its fiscal 2027 subscription-revenue outlook to about $9.958 billion, from a prior range of $9.94 billion to $9.95 billion. AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value, roughly tripling year over year, while AI ARR grew 130%. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 subscription-revenue guidance of $2.6 billion implies 10% growth, below Q3’s 12.8% subscription growth, raising concerns that expansion is slowing despite the quarterly beat. Bank of America’s Tal Liani reiterated a Hold rating and cut the price target to $190. Article: Workday Price-Target Cut

About Workday

Workday, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managing human resources, finance and business operations. Its products include Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning, which help organizations manage areas such as workforce administration, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri, Workday serves businesses, governments and educational institutions across a range of industries. Its operations and customer base extend across North America and international markets.

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