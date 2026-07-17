Analysts Issue Forecasts for BP's FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for BP's current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on BP. UBS Group upgraded shares of BP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of BP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on BP from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $57.00 price objective on BP and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.64.

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BP Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BP stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. BP has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of BP by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BP by 7.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.4992 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. BP's dividend payout ratio is 165.00%.

BP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Positive Sentiment: BP is expected to announce billions of dollars of new investments in Iraq alongside ConocoPhillips, a move that could strengthen its upstream growth prospects and deepen its position in a strategically important energy market. BP, ConocoPhillips to back Iraq with major investments, CNBC reports

BP is expected to announce billions of dollars of new investments in Iraq alongside ConocoPhillips, a move that could strengthen its upstream growth prospects and deepen its position in a strategically important energy market. Positive Sentiment: BP’s venture-sale/portfolio optimization efforts may be viewed favorably because they simplify the business, improve capital discipline, and support deleveraging. BP's Venture Sale Advances Portfolio Optimization & Deleveraging

BP’s venture-sale/portfolio optimization efforts may be viewed favorably because they simplify the business, improve capital discipline, and support deleveraging. Positive Sentiment: BP was highlighted in a Barron’s dividend screen as one of the “safer” high-yield opportunities, which may reinforce investor interest in the stock as an income play. 2 DiviDog Buys By Barron's Mid-Year Round Table Pros

BP was highlighted in a Barron’s dividend screen as one of the “safer” high-yield opportunities, which may reinforce investor interest in the stock as an income play. Neutral Sentiment: BP is shutting down BP Ventures after nearly 20 years, which may be interpreted as a portfolio cleanup, but it also ends a broader innovation initiative that some investors may see as a loss of optionality. Oil giant BP shutters its corporate venture arm after 20 years

BP is shutting down BP Ventures after nearly 20 years, which may be interpreted as a portfolio cleanup, but it also ends a broader innovation initiative that some investors may see as a loss of optionality. Neutral Sentiment: BP also drew attention from options traders, with unusually heavy call buying suggesting some speculative bullish positioning, though this does not by itself confirm a fundamental catalyst.

BP Company Profile

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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